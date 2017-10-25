Sour Patch Kids Are Getting A Fiery Makeover & We Have Questions

For those who prefer their candy to be a little bit sticky, ultra chewy, and just-this-side-of-sour, than sugar-coated Sour Patch Kids reign supreme. The candy isn't overbearingly sour (certainly not to the level of Warheads, which kids in my elementary school would run under the water fountain in order to shed its ultra-tart outer layer), but instead pleasantly tart. As the commercials say: "Sour. Sweet. Gone."
That's the question I had when I saw that the brand was releasing a new flavor of candy that seemed to be created specifically for fans of Red Hots, Hot Tamales, and Fireball cinnamon whiskey.
According to candy-loving Instagrammer @candyhunting, these babies have a little bit of a kick afterwards.
"New Fire Sour Patch Kids will be out soon! At first, they taste like normal Sour Patch Kids, but then there's a tiny kick of heat in the aftertaste. Sampled them at the NACS Show."
Not a rave review, to be sure, and since I don't have any samples of this candy in front of me, I decided to ask some of my co-workers their thoughts on the new product.
When I explained it would be sweet, salty, and spicy, one Refinery29 writer replied:
"You mean like Thai food?"
You had to admit, it's a similar flavor profile on paper.
"Didn't Fireball ruin enough already?," posed another writer.
This isn't the first gummy to test out a fiery flavor. According to Delish, two different Etsy shops — Irish Confectionary Co. and VineGelee — have created their own Fireball cinnamon whiskey-inspired gummy bears.
It does inspire a certain idea for how to use the new Sour Patch Kids' flavor. If you're not stoked on snacking on these in the movie theater, perhaps they can make a cute addition to your next whiskey-based cocktail.
