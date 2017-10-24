Mark Wahlberg may owe his big break to a certain rap tune or brand of underwear, but most folks know the actor from his star turn in Boogie Nights. Thanks to a certain prosthetic and the film's tackling of a taboo topic, the movie and Wahlberg became a sensation. But Entertainment Weekly reports that the actor explained that even though it catapulted him to a higher echelon of fame, Boogie Nights is one of his biggest regrets.
"I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I've made some poor choices in my past," Wahlberg said during an event in Chicago. "Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list."
According to The Chicago Tribune, the actor, producer, and burger impresario was in the Second City speaking with a Catholic cardinal and to bring some new faces to the Catholic church. EW notes that Wahlberg said that he planned on turning down the film, but the fact that director Paul Thomas Anderson was attached to it kept him on the project. He told ABC News that he'd never return to the role of Dirk Diggler, a man who gets caught up in the world of porn. Today, he has to consider his family when he decides whether or not to take a role.
"I have four kids, I've got two daughters, I'm married and I try not to let that affect what I do as an artist," he said. "But being a dad, it'd be tougher to make that decision now."
Those family values probably mean that Wahlberg won't be slipping into his Calvins again, either. Sorry to any fans hoping to see the star strip down to his underwear to reprise those famous billboards.
