This one time, on 9/24/15, I went on a bumble date and met a really cute guy. He actually looked just like his pics!! He made me laugh. And he made me feel like I could be myself. He didn't care about my past. We were just two kids living in the moment. Fast forward 2 years & we are ready to get hitched in a matter of days. Life is a crazy ride, thanks for hanging on with me @rickyrange16 Happy National "when I met you" day! ?: @carlymphotography

