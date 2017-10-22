Former Bachelor contestant, Whitney Bischoff, married her boyfriend of two years, Ricky Angel on Saturday. The couple met on Bumble in 2015.
Guests at the scenic, Cape Code wedding included, Bachelorette couple Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe and newly married Bachelor in Paradise couple, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.
Just days before their wedding, Biscoff shared a photo of her and her soon-to-be husband writing, "This one time, on 9/24/15, I went on a bumble date and met a really cute guy. He actually looked just like his pics!! He made me laugh. And he made me feel like I could be myself. He didn't care about my past. We were just two kids living in the moment. Fast forward 2 years & we are ready to get hitched in a matter of days. Life is a crazy ride, thanks for hanging on with me."
Bischoff was the winning contestant on season 19 of The Bachelor, becoming engaged to Bachelor Chris Soules in the finale episode. She and Soules called off their engagement two months later in May 2015. At the time, the pair told Us Weekly that the split was mutual and amicable.
In an interview with Us Weekly in October 2015, which would have been not long after Bischoff met Angel, she expressed an interest in dating again. “I’m just casually dating,” she said. “I don’t know that I have a specific person that I’m looking for. I think that in general, it’s someone who makes me a better person, makes me happy, makes me laugh, and shares a common interest, so I don’t know if there’s a big stereotype with that.”
Bischoff shared with People in an exclusive interview that she knew she would marry Angel as soon as she met him. “I was in a very raw emotional state after my breakup. And I could be myself with him. I didn’t feel like I needed to put on a facade. I felt back to normal. It was a very refreshing feeling,” she added.
The newly-married couple announced their engagement via Instagram in July of this year. "Whitney Angel has a nice ring to it, yall!" Bischoff captioned the photo.
Bischoff shared with People that getting married was something that she's always hoped for. “I’ve always wanted to get married. I was scared for a while that I wouldn’t be able to find that. But I have absolutely no regrets. Everything happens for a reason. And I’m so happy.”
