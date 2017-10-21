Scarlett Johansson Gathers Her Marvel Family To Help Puerto Rico With A Unique Fundraiser

Bankable powerhouse Scarlett Johansson is gathering her superhero family for a good cause. The actress, who plays Black Widow in The Avengers franchise, is organizing a star-studded reading of Thornton Wilder's classic play Our Town. All proceeds will benefit the Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
"The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless," Johansson announced in a press release on Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight. "It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event."
She’s also tapped her Marvel Studios co-stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), for the special occasion. "Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for a one-time-only extraordinary evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated community and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic,” Johansson continued.
The Our Town reading will be held on November 6 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre. Tickets go on sale October 23 at 10 a.m. ET, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tickets range from $89 and go up to $1,000. And if you’re wondering why this specific theater, THR also noted that Marvel has been filming the next two installments of its crowd-pleasing franchise in the city. While the reading is open to the public, we’d imagine it might be a good place to spot a few big name celebs also connected to the films.
