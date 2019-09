Scarlett Johansson Gathers Her Marvel Family To Help Puerto Rico With A Unique Fundraiser

The Our Town reading will be held on November 6 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre . Tickets go on sale October 23 at 10 a.m. ET, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tickets range from $89 and go up to $1,000. And if you’re wondering why this specific theater, T HR also noted that Marvel has been filming the next two installments of its crowd-pleasing franchise in the city . While the reading is open to the public, we’d imagine it might be a good place to spot a few big name celebs also connected to the films.