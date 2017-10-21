Who's ready to have a million ABBA songs in their head all over again? Amanda Seyfried returned to the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi this week, to film her part in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. It's time to get officially excited about this disco-tastic sequel.
"Welcome back to Kalokairi @mammamiamovie," Seyfried wrote earlier this week, captioning a photo of herself peeking out from behind a green door. She also shared a pic of herself being embraced by Jessica Keenan Wynn, the actress playing the younger version of her character Sophie's mother's friend Tanya.
"Sophie and young Auntie Tanya in a space-time continuum," she wrote. She also shared without comment photos of a notebook from Hotel Bella Donna (Sophie's mother's hotel) and her set chair, labeled "Sophie," with a pair of shoes.
MM2 will go back and forth in time, showing how Donna (Meryl Streep in the first movie) met the three men who may be Sophie's fathers. Dominic Cooper, Seyfried's ex, is scheduled to return to the movie, along with most of the other stars of the Broadway musical's 2008 adaptation. In the flashback scenes, Lily James plays Donna, while War Horse's Jeremy Irvine plays Sam, and relative newcomers Hugh Skinner and Josh Dylan play Harry and Bill respectively.
James has been on the set in Croatia since August and has been posting pictures of herself having a blast with her costars.
"This isn't work," James wrote of a pic of her, Dylan and Irvine on a boat in the brilliant Mediterranean. The cast looks so darn beautiful and happy in her photos, it's pretty easy to imagine the scenario in which, well, the whole baby daddy confusion happened in the first place.
One more exciting bit of Mamma Mia 2 news happened this week, when Cher announced on Twitter that she will not only be playing Donna's mother in the movie, she's going to be wearing these fab boots and singing the ABBA hit "Fernando."
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is due in theaters July 2018.
