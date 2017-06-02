Dust off your old disco records, because Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is getting closer and closer to production. According to Deadline, Amanda Seyfried will star in the Mamma Mia sequel, reprising her role of Sophie she originated in the movie version of the hit Broadway musical. Though Deadline reports that "much of the original cast" is expected to return, Seyfried's appearance makes the upcoming sequel feel all the more official.
It's full-speed ahead for the upcoming movie, which The Hollywood Reporter states will be both a "prequel and a sequel" to the 2008 flick. In addition to bringing back the original cast members, younger versions of Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth's characters will illuminate the past. While we heard about the circumstances that led Streep's Donna to be so conflicted about who Sophie's father could be, it's very likely that we'll now see how everything went down.
Advertisement
And we'll see it soon: According to Deadline, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is slated for a July 2018 release, meaning that we're just over a year out from seeing the film on the big screen. Of course, it's no surprise that Mamma Mia would be a desirable property to revisit: The original movie was a box office smash, raking in over $600 million dollars on a $52 million budget.
As for Seyfried, she'll be returning to her roots. Mamma Mia was one of her first major films in what would become a prolific Hollywood career. In addition to joining the cast of the Twin Peaks revival, Seyfried is busy raising her new baby, whom she gave birth to back in March. Considering that Mamma Mia is very much about the bond between a mother and her child, it makes perfect sense for the new mom to be excited to pursue the upcoming sequel.
Any chance that Seyfried's baby's first word could be "ABBA?"
Advertisement