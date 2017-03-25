Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski's New Baby Is Here

Late Friday evening, newlyweds Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed a baby girl into the world. A rep confirmed the news to People magazine late last night. No additional information about the new baby has been announced — yet.
The couple made headlines last week when Sadoski, very subtly, announced on The Late Late Show with James Corden that he and Seyfried had in fact eloped. “Congratulations about your, your...” Corden stammered, waiting for Sadoski to chime in with the word “wife.” The 40-year-old actor then flashed his left hand, newly adorned with a plain gold ring. The two lovebirds had eloped only days before.
Advertisement
“When did you get married?" Corden asked. "Sunday," Sadoski revealed. "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing." He continued, “It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other... Then you take the dog, you walk through the country and you go home. And you, like, have your life."
They then spent their honeymoon preparing for the baby. "I'm more excited about this than I've ever been about anything in my life," Sadoski added. "And I'm also more terrified about it than anything I've ever been in my entire life. If I'm too confident then I'm just kidding myself."
It’s no surprise that the very private couple decided to make it official with a simple civil ceremony. "We don’t want a huge big deal or anything. We want to make sure it’s about us and it’s quiet and comfortable and family and friends,” he said in an interview in February.
Earlier this month however, Seyfried’s personal privacy was threatened after she, along with several other celebrities, was the target in a nude photo leak from the website “Celeb Jihad.” She immediately took legal action.
Seyfried and Sadoski began dating early in 2016, were engaged in September, and announced they were expecting in November. Despite having such a busy year, the two have largely kept mum about their relationship.
Advertisement