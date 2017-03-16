Amanda Seyfried Is Taking Legal Action After Private Photo Leak

Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson are two of the latest victims of a private photo hack. And Seyfried has reportedly gotten her lawyer involved.
A website called Celeb Jihad published the private photos, which reportedly included nude images of Seyfried, on Wednesday.
Seyfried's attorney allegedly sent a letter to the site, asking it to take down the photos. TMZ published what looks to be a copy of the letter her lawyer sent to Celeb Jihad.
"As you acknowledge on your website, these photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried’s knowledge or consent," the letter reads. "Your unauthorized use and distribution of the Seyfried Photographs constitutes, at a minimum, copyright infringement, violation of Ms. Seyfried’s right of privacy under applicable law, and tortious conduct under state and common law."
The letter notes that the leak includes "several very private photographs of Ms. Seyfried either in various states of nudity or in intimate moments with her former boyfriend."
The attorney's letter also asks Celeb Jihad to "preserve all electronic and paper evidence" that's related to the leaked photos.
Watson's publicist also said in a statement to USA Today Wednesday that her "lawyers have been instructed" about the leak.
Unfortunately, this is far from the first time celebrities have been targeted by photo hacks. No one deserves to have their private photos or information stolen; but sadly, it's become all too common for today's stars.
"Anybody who looked at those pictures, you're perpetuating a sexual offense. You should cower with shame," Jennifer Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2014, after her own photos were leaked. "Even people who I know and love say, 'Oh, yeah, I looked at the pictures.' I don't want to get mad, but at the same time I'm thinking, I didn't tell you that you could look at my naked body."
Lawrence's statement perfectly sums up what's wrong with looking at these images. Leaking the photos is terrible, but so is viewing them — it's an invasion of privacy, plain and simple.
Refinery29 has reached out to a rep for Amanda Seyfried to comment on this story. We will update this post when we obtain a response.
