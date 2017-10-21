Songs For Grown Women, From Kelly Clarkson To Carla Bruni

Just turning on a Kelly Clarkson track makes my insides vibrate. It's that strong voice she's got — I think she would bowl me over if she were just singing the alphabet. I'm still completely exhausted after talking all week with women in the music industry about systematic abuse and oppression running rampant and, frankly, I could use some of Kelly Clarkson's voice in my life. She has a great formula going, where she pairs these big pop hooks with her gritty vocals. What's interesting to me about this one in particular is that it calls back, both in song structure and in the lyrics, to the late '60s and early '70s girl group singles. I can almost hear the influence of Motown in the horns, and there's more than a little Diana Ross in her vocals.