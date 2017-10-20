When Disney Parks changed up Star Tours, fans suspected that the new enhancements would make it easier for Disney to incorporate the Star Wars film franchise's latest additions. And they were right. According to the Disney Parks Blog, Disney parks around the world will get a brand-new adventure added to Star Tours that'll give visitors a peek into Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Disneyland and Disney World will be the first spots to get the new sequence, which will take riders to the planet of Crait, which appeared in the trailer for The Last Jedi. Like any of the current ride combinations, guests aboard Star Tours will take an unplanned detour on their trip and land smack in the middle of a galactic conflict. While Disney didn't release any footage of the new destination, peeks from the movie trailer show a desert landscape and some very ominous-looking craft with red smoke trailing behind them.
Advertisement
Travel + Leisure adds that Disneyland Paris will get the update on November 22, so anyone visiting parks in California, Florida, or France will get to see the planet before it hits theaters. Tokyo Disney guests won't have that distinction, since that park will get Crait on December 15, after the movie premieres that same day.
Nonetheless, it's one way that Disney is keeping up with its movie releases in the parks. Star Tours debuted at Disneyland in 1987 and didn't get updated until 2010, when both American Disney parks got an upgrade. The new system allowed Imagineers to incorporate new characters and locations from newer movies into the attraction. When The Force Awakens opened, Disney added a new Jakku sequence to the ride to give guests a different look at that movie.
With Star Wars Galaxy's Edge set to open in 2019, it looks like fans will have plenty of ways to experience a galaxy far, far away without anything more than an admission ticket.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement