These BFFs Just Became Sports Illustrated Models — Together

It's not every day you and your best friend go viral on Instagram, is it? Especially when it doesn't involve a particularly meme-able moment or anything of the sort. It's especially something of a celestial doing when you and your other half make it into the pages of one of the most famous magazines in the world — together. That dream came true for best pals Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley recently, when the two were chosen to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's latest swim rookies.
On Wednesday, the magazine posted to their Instagram account that the pair were chosen as their latest models. In the photo, the pair can be seen in semi-matching lace swimsuits (which are apparently a thing, or at least going to be) on a beach in Aruba. "Our next #SISwim 2018 rookies are the definition of #FriendshipGoals, and we know you're going to love them as much as we do," they wrote. And lovable they are. Between the two, they boast over 500k followers.
In addition to being the perfect women for the job, inside and out, Australian besties are the co-founders of Any BODY, their joint passion project that promotes body positivity and acceptance across women of all ages. On their joint Instagram, they often post photos of themselves, in addition to inspirational quotes, mental health awareness mantras, and regrams of women they and their followers admire.The two were also recently featured on the cover of Health & Fitness Australia. So yeah, these two pretty much are pretty much doing it all, together.
In 2016, the Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue featured its first curvy cover star, Ashley Graham. It was a monumental moment for the glossy who, for its entire 53-year history, has become known for their standards of stick-thin, mostly white women. Featuring Gibbs and Wasley together will surely show readers that there's a place for every type of woman in the magazine.
