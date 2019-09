These BFFs Just Became Sports Illustrated Models — Together

It's not every day you and your best friend go viral on Instagram, is it? Especially when it doesn't involve a particularly meme-able moment or anything of the sort. It's especially something of a celestial doing when you and your other half make it into the pages of one of the most famous magazines in the world — together. That dream came true for best pals Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley recently, when the two were chosen to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's latest swim rookies.