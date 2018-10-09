Halloween is nearly a month away — meaning it's time to start figuring out your group costume, purchasing Starbucks vampire frapps, decorating, and stocking up on candy for the most haunted day of the year.
Short on time? (Or just not feeling up for battling crowds at Halloween pop-ups?) There's always Amazon to supply us with all the things we might need to keep on hand for parties, trick-or-treaters, or just making our home feel festive. And if you're really short on time, there's Prime; it's designed for last-minute procrastinators who want to still enjoy the season while it lasts (and before we start, inevitably, decking the halls and sipping on hot cocoa to prep for Christmas.)
Plus Amazon's Halloween offerings go way deeper than the candy you'll want to hand out to trick-or-treaters, though that's important too. A pumpkin casserole pan, will also do double-duty for Friendsgiving, and, really, who needs the excuse of October 31 to keep skull-themed memorabilia on your bar cart?
Whether you want to bake some cupcakes for fun or make your next dinner party feel like The Night Of The Living Dead, there are affordable options for everyone. If only your squad's Halloween costume were as easy to organize. (We agree, y'all would make an adorable group of rosé all day, if only that one friend would cooperate.)
Ahead, 31 spook-tacular buys that will be at your house well before the witching hour.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.