5 Trendy Food-Themed Halloween Costumes That You Can DIY Last-Minute

Every year, we make a Halloween-themed promise to ourselves. Come end of September, like clockwork, we avow that this particular year’s plan of dress-up attack will be different. This is the year that we will get our shit together in time for a costume that is equal parts brilliant, stylish, easy, and affordable. Unfortunately, that’s just a little lie we need to tell ourselves in order to avoid Halloween costume anxiety — at all costs. But we mean it when we say: not this year. Because this October, we've got foolproof "recipes" for food-themed Halloween success. The food world has had quite the 2017 thus far — complete with funny moments and trendy new mashups that are ripe and ready to be cleverly repurposed on a certain upcoming holiday.