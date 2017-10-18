Gucci Mane's Over-The-Top $1.7 Million Wedding Is Something To Behold

Icy doesn't begin to describe it. Gucci Mane and his now-wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, certainly lived up to the rapper's reputation with their wedding ceremony at the Four Seasons in Miami. According to The Cut, the whole production cost an estimated 1.7 million dollars and incorporated diamonds, diamonds, and more diamonds.
"I want a royal wedding; all-white with diamonds and crystals," Davis told Kathy Romero, her wedding planner, during The Mane Event, a BET limited series documenting the wedding. For anyone who didn't follow the show, which ended with a livestream of the actual event, Romero only had three months to pull everything together for Davis and Mane. That's a tight deadline for any wedding, but when the bride's requests include walking down the aisle on diamonds, it's no ordinary wedding.
Advertisement
Even though there was drama — Romero was actually fired during the process and re-hired by Davis — it seems like everything came together. Davis' wedding gown featured plenty of rhinestones and feathers, upping the glam factor, and even her bouquet eschewed traditional blooms for crystal flowers. The Cut adds that Davis didn't actually toss that bouquet during the reception, but it did make for some pretty jaw-dropping Instagram posts. Davis also wore diamonds on her head Mane's white tux was finished with sparkling loafers and a glittering bow tie.
The guest list included luminaries such as Diddy, Big Sean, and Rick Ross, as well as Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann, who managed to shelve their duties in Atlanta for the event. Before the actual wedding, guests were well aware that this wouldn't an ordinary affair. The bride- and groom-to-be exchanged red Rolls Royces while dressed head-to-toe in the color, Page Six notes.
The ceremony's decorations may have featured faux diamonds and that aisle was probably glittering with rhinestones, but there's no doubt that one set of diamonds is 100% real. In an Instagram post, Davis showed off her larger-than-life engagement ring, which is certainly a sight to behold.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement