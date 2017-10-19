These Are The Halloween Costumes Everyone's Googling This Year

Halloween stores may offer some insight into the top costumes of the year, but if you really want to know what everyone is thinking about going as on October 31 — look no further than Google.
Each year, the search engine reveals its most searched Halloween costumes. In 2016, Harley Quinn and the Joker ruled Halloween — courtesy of Suicide Squad's theater run. This year, a few expected pop culture appearances took the top spots, along with the colorful food fad that took over the nation — and your Instagram feed.
Click through to get some inspiration for your spooky look, or to find out what others are thinking of going as so you can plan accordingly. Then, head here to see more Halloween trends of 2018.