Here Are The Top 50 Halloween Costumes Everyone Is Googling

Turns out, not everyone is going as Eleven from Stranger Things this Halloween, so you can feel free to buzz your head without shame.
However, if you are worried about showing up to the Halloween party dressed the same as everyone else, then look no further. Google has released the most-searched costumes of 2016, and it's the best way to plan for the spooky season.
From Harley Quinn to Deadpool to Catwoman, superheroes dominate this year's lineup. However, there are also a few surprises in the mix.
And if you really mean business, you can take your Hallo-sleuthing a step further. Thanks to the just-launched Google Frightgeist, anyone can see which costumes are trending both nationally and locally. This means you can know exactly what your friends are dressing as, and how to make sure your costume is the only one out there. That being said, as long as there's candy involved, you really can't go wrong.
Check out the slideshow to start planning, or to see if your idea made the list!
