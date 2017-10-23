"We have a longtime casting director, Alexa Fogel, and what’s marvelous about Alexa is she really casts a wide net. She knows that we work with skilled actors, and less experienced actors. With all of our shows, we’re just looking for the right person for the role. She looks in America, of course, but also in other places — we cast Gary Carr as the pimp, CeCe, and he’s from the UK. And also, not just traditional television actors, but people from theater, acting school. She’s a very good listener. We all talk about the characters, and what they’re going to have to do, who they are, and then we see a lot of people. We decide by consensus, and it’s usually David, George and myself, and the director, in this case Michelle McLaren for the first episode of the season. Especially when it comes to the prostitutes, the johns and the pimps, we did want to be diverse and have a variety of people, and not have the same kind of person that’s chosen to do sex work."