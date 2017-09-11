In one of the opening scenes, Jerry Love (Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter from The Roots) and C.C. (Gary Carr), two pimps, are at a bus station scouting out women to potentially work for them. In the meantime, they discuss the Vietnam war and politics, pausing only to comment on the women in the station. A Black woman with a big butt and a mean walk saunters past them. She’s super thick, but Jerry Love insists that it doesn’t “work” for him. The issue isn’t that he can’t personally “handle that” as C.C. proposes, but that she would be intimidating to his white clientele because she has “too much ass.” C.C. didn’t know such a condition was possible and neither did I, but I do understand the inner workings of Jerry’s logic.