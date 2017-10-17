Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Are On An Italian Getaway Together

It's amore!
Much to the chagrin of her father Lionel, Sofia Richie is cozying up with Scott Disick in Italy. People reports that the model and her beau jetted off to Milan over the weekend, and thanks to Richie's Instagram account, fans know that the couple has moved on to Venice.
Richie's documenting the trip on her Instagram, posting snapshots of the city's famed canals and posing at St. Mark's Square. Typical tourist things, but even world-famous fashion models want to see the sights. Through it all, Disick has been by her side, though he's not being as generous with his social media feed. He's only posted one photo from the trip, writing, "Rep queens like supreme," alongside a photo of him partaking in a cigar during a gondola ride.
Even though her dad has gone on record saying that he was scared that Disick's playboy ways would break Sofia's heart, the trip seems to cement their relationship beyond shopping trips at Barneys and yachting getaways in the south of France. Unfortunately for Lionel, it looks like the two are getting pretty serious. Whereas sources previously told People that Sofia seemed much more invested in the relationship than Disick, these lovey-dovey vacation snaps may illustrate that the sentiment goes both ways.
With Milan and Venice checked off their lists, there's no telling where the two will be spotted next. Rome? Pisa? There's plenty more touristing to do for the couple and there's no doubt that Sofia will be sharing all those couple moments on Instagram.
Ah, young love. If it's not all over social media, how will dad know what to worry about?
