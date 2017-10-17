Demi Lovato Dates Girls & Guys, But She Definitely Has A Type

The Spice Girls once sang: "If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends." Pop star Demi Lovato has another idea. In her new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, the "Cool For The Summer" singer admits that while she's open to dating both men and women, she has a type — and that type definitely spends some time in the gym.
"I am on the dating app [Raya] with both guys and girls," Lovato said in an interview for the documentary. "I am open to human connection. So whether that's through a male or a female, it doesn't matter to me."
In the documentary, the singer matches with a woman on Raya — though that online crush is just one of many suitors that the single-and-ready-to-mingle Lovato has on her radar.
"First dates are so nerve-wracking. I didn't have that before, not in so long," Lovato, who dated her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama for six years before the pair amicably split in June of 2016, explained in the documentary. "The butterflies, the sweat, the sweat on my hands...All that, it's fun. It's so much fun."
So who is Lovato interested in pursuing first dates with? While gender doesn't matter, the singer — who spends time working out at Unbreakable Performance Center and practices jiu jitsu — is interested in people who are into physical activity in a big way.
"I do like athletes," said Lovato. "There's something really sexy about somebody putting in all of their physical strength into their passion."
However, Lovato isn't necessarily interested in jumping back into a serious relationship — and doesn't want to be judged for playing the field.
"There's a certain stigma around a woman having casual sex. For me, I just feel like it's my body and it's my choice, and it's exciting and it's a connection with somebody. It's fun."
Watch the entire documentary below:
