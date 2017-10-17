Patton Oswalt Responds To Public's Strong Reaction To Him Getting Engaged 15 Months After His Wife's Death

"There's no one listening to them. It's really sad. You see these anonymous accounts, and you realize no one listens to them on even a one-on-one basis," Oswalt told Seitz. "It's that thing where you feel like you're floating in this void and anything you can do to feel alive — even if it hurts you or hurts other people — you'll do it. It's like a social-media form of cutting. They want to feel something. It's really, really sad. You look at these lives, and they just don't feel anything. If they don't feel anything, then they will try to feel any feeling, good or bad. It's that whole soft-monkey syndrome."