Patton Oswalt Is Engaged

The news that Oswalt and Salenger were dating only broke last month, though People reports the pair have now been together for a few months. They made their public debut as a couple at the Los Angeles Baby Driver premiere in mid-June. One thing we know they have in common? A geeky love for Star Wars. Salenger has voiced minor characters in several Star Wars projects , while Oswalt chose to tweet out the big news with a reference to the intergalactic franchise. "I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, 'Will you be my Padawan of Love?'" He added, joking, "She maced me but said yes later."