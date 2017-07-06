Patton Oswalt Is Engaged

Patton Oswalt is ready to tie the knot again. After social media posts from widower Oswalt and his girlfriend Meredith Salenger signaled the big news, the comedian's rep confirmed to People that they are indeed engaged.
Salenger, an actress, shared the exciting announcement on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday. "It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!" she captioned a collage of herself, Oswalt, and his 8-year-old daughter. "I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt!" In another post she joked, "I don't wanna brag... but check out the size of The Rock on my finger! Hahahah." In the photo, an image of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is photoshopped onto Salenger's ring finger. (The Rock seems to have appreciated the shoutout — he responded on Twitter, "Haha that's a big Rock. Tell that prick @pattonoswalt he still owes me . Happy 4 you guys. Congrats!")
Oswalt's first wife, Michelle, died unexpectedly in April 2016. The cause of the 46-year-old's sudden and tragic death was finally ruled in February. "We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," Oswalt said in a statement to the Associated Press. Michelle, who wed Oswalt in 2005, had an undiagnosed heart condition that caused arterial blockages; the medications found in her system included Adderall, Xanax, and fentanyl.
The news that Oswalt and Salenger were dating only broke last month, though People reports the pair have now been together for a few months. They made their public debut as a couple at the Los Angeles Baby Driver premiere in mid-June. One thing we know they have in common? A geeky love for Star Wars. Salenger has voiced minor characters in several Star Wars projects, while Oswalt chose to tweet out the big news with a reference to the intergalactic franchise. "I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, 'Will you be my Padawan of Love?'" He added, joking, "She maced me but said yes later."
