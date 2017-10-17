Selena. Shakira. Celia. J. Lo. Besides being on a first-name basis, each of these four iconic women tout beauty looks that'll go down in history. Selena Quintanilla had her signature bold red lips, after all; Celia Cruz, save for her vibrant wigs, was known for her bright eyeshadow; Jennifer Lopez has her glow; and Shakira's smoky eye makes just as much of an impact as her ballads.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which ended October 15, we decided to recreate the biggest looks that defined an era. Check it out by pressing play below, then shop the products we used after the jump.
Celia Cruz
Nyx Cosmetics In Your Element Water Palette, $30, available at Nyx Cosmetics; Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $22, available at Sephora; E.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Eyeliner, $3, available at E.l.f.
Selena Quintanilla
Maybelline Brow Precise Micro Pencil, $5.99, available at Target; Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Pencil, $7.99, available at Ulta Beauty; It Cosmetics Superhero Eye Transforming Anti-Aging Super Palette, $42, available at It Cosmetics; Nyx Cosmetics Slide On Lip Pencil in Knock Em Red, $7.99, available at Ulta Beauty; Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color in Rebel Red, $6.99, available at Target.
Jennifer Lopez
E.l.f. Cosmetics Contouring Blush & Bronzing Powder, $4, available at E.l.f.; Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette, $16, available at Flower Beauty; Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner Pencil, $6.99, available at Target; Maybelline FaceStudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter, $9.99, available at Ulta Beauty; Nyx Cosmetics Retractable Lip Liner, $5, available at Nyx Cosmetics; Maybelline Vivid Hot Lacquer Lip Gloss, $5.99, available at Target.
Shakira
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $22, available at Sephora; Revlon ColorStay 16 HR Eyeshadow in Siren, $4.24, available at Target; L'Oréal Infallible Eye Paints 2 Step Eyeshadow, $6.79, available at Target; Almay Intense i-Color Volumizing Mascara, $5.25, available at Walmart; E.l.f. Cosmetics Pout Perfecter, $3, available at E.l.f.
