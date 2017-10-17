Jennifer Lawrence Details The Degrading Experience Of Standing In A "Nude Line-Up" With Other Young Actresses
Ever since The New York Times published an account about the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, women in various industries have come forward about their own experiences with harassment. Hollywood actresses, in particular, have been opening up about the sexism and degradation they've been subject to in their industry.
At the Elle magazine women in Hollywood event Monday, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence spoke about the sexual harassment and abuse they've faced as actors. Witherspoon revealed that a director assaulted her at age 16, while Lawrence said she was forced to stand in a "nude lineup" with other actresses.
Advertisement
"During this time a female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates," Lawrence said at the event. "After that degrading and humiliating lineup, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."
If that weren't bad enough, Lawrence said that a male producer also commented on her appearance during the same experience.
"He said he didn't know why everyone thought I was so fat, he thought I was 'perfectly fuckable,'" Lawrence said. "I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to for my career."
"I'm still learning that I don't have to smile when a man makes me uncomfortable." -#JenniferLawrence at #ELLEWIH— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 17, 2017
"I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein's behavior," Lawrence said in the statement. "I worked with Harvey five years ago, and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting... My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement