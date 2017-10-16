Story from Travel

Disney World Just Changed One Of Its Longstanding Rules

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock.
If you're a Disney-loving dog owner (in which case, hi, let's be friends), we have great news for you. Disney Parks just announced that dogs are officially welcome at four of the Walt Disney World Resorts in Florida.
The policy is still in the pilot-program stage, but as of Sunday, the following Disney World resorts are dog-friendly: the Art of Animation Resort, the Port Orleans Riverside Resort, Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, and the Yacht Club Resort. All of these Lake Buena Vista, FL, hotels will charge a per-night, per-room pet-cleaning rate; expect to fork over $50 for the first three and $75 for the pricier Yacht Club Resort.
The resorts accommodate up to two dogs per room, and each guest room has "easy access to outdoor pet walkways for exercise and green spaces with pet relief areas," according to the Disney Parks blog. Disney World also designated certain sections of the hotels as dog-friendly, "while the majority of areas will remain canine-free to accommodate guests with allergies or other concerns."
Your furry BFFs will enjoy plenty of special amenities at Disney World, including a "Pluto's Welcome Kit" that includes a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, disposable bags for poop-scooping, puppy pads, and maps with area dog-walking routes — as well as Pluto-themed "Do Not Disturb" signs so that other guests will know there's a pet in the room.
For an extra fee, you can also take advantage of the pet daycare and other services. Disney World has a partnership with Best Friends Pet Care, which offers dogs cuddle time, an "ice-cream" break, and a grooming salon.
"Dogs that are allowed to stay in guest rooms will be expected to be well-behaved, leashed in public resort areas, and properly vaccinated," notes Disney Parks. You can contact 407-W-DISNEY for more information.
