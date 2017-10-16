Disney World Just Changed One Of Its Longstanding Rules

Just when you thought Disney could't get any better---Fur babies are now welcome on your Disney vacation!!! ?✨ Walt Disney World announced today that dogs will now be allowed at four of its Florida resorts: Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Port Orleans Riverside Resort, Disney's Yacht Club Resort, and The Cabins at Disney's Ft. Wilderness Resort. You're allowed a maximum of two well-behaved and properly vaccinated dogs per guest room. According to the press release, here are some of the pup-friendly perks: -Easily accessible outdoor areas for bathroom breaks and playtime. -A "Pluto's Welcome Kit" upon check-in that includes a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, courtesy plastic disposable bags, puppy pads, and dog walking maps. (Plus, it even has a Pluto-themed "Do Not Disturb" door hanger so that hotel staff knows there's a pet in the room.) -Day care and other pet services are offered (for an additional fee) at Best Friends, an on-property, full-service pet care facility. -And soon they will be selling pet merchandise at the four pet-friendly resorts. #disneydogs #disney #nickmckeepropertygroup #nickmckee #realestate #realestatenews #orlandorealestate #disneyhomes #orlandohomes #beautifulhomes #disneyvacation #waltdisneyworld #magickingdom #magic #furbabies #dogs #puppies #mydogismykid

A post shared by Nick McKee Property Group (@nickmckeepropertygroup) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:04am PDT