This Is Us is kicking off its second season into high gear, and that includes both its most revealing and its most cringeworthy episode yet. The personal lives of the stars are also blowing up in the best possible ways: Mandy Moore is engaged to her partner, Chrissy Metz is bringing us some very cute plus-size clothes, and Sterling K. Brown took home an Emmy for his role as Randall Pearson.
Justin Hartley, 40, who plays Kevin Pearson, is also getting married soon. He gushed to People about his upcoming wedding to Days of Lives star Chrishelle Stause. "We’re almost done [planning the wedding]. We hired a wedding planner to take care of all that stuff, and we’re just sort of going to show up and have a good time." He previously told Us that "we’re doing it in the right way. We hired a very competent wedding planner. She’s doing all the hard stuff, so basically we just field phone calls, and go taste cake and food. We’re having a blast doing it."
Planning a wedding is a huge undertaking, so we understand the happy couple hiring a planner for the nitty gritty details. Hartley says he can't wait for the wedding because "just having her as my wife, to be honest with you," is what he looks forward to the most. "It’s like, I want to call her my wife. That will be amazing."
His daughter Isabella Justice, 13, will also play a huge part in the day's festivities. "I think I’m going to have her do maybe the ring bearer and the flower girl," he says. "And maybe if she wants to she can sing. She sings, as well. She can do whatever she wants."
And you know the cast of This Is Us is going to show up. Of all things we're waiting to see, we're most excited for Stause's Monique Lhuillier-designed wedding gown and whatever Chrissy Metz is going to wear, because she can do no wrong.
