Justin Hartley, 40, who plays Kevin Pearson, is also getting married soon. He gushed to People about his upcoming wedding to Days of Lives star Chrishelle Stause. "We’re almost done [planning the wedding]. We hired a wedding planner to take care of all that stuff, and we’re just sort of going to show up and have a good time." He previously told Us that "we’re doing it in the right way. We hired a very competent wedding planner. She’s doing all the hard stuff, so basically we just field phone calls, and go taste cake and food. We’re having a blast doing it."