Of course, resisting the siren-song of that big, beautiful brass band or the temptation of ordering those pristine paper invitations (so pretty, yet so antiquated) is easier than it sounds. Reflecting on the first months of planning her own big day, Lee recalls how she and then-fiancé, Dan, got caught in the craze-inducing frenzy of trying to orchestrate the "perfect" wedding. "We got swept up in the fantasy and the drama of it all, convincing ourselves that every vendor, every service mattered. We were living in this insular bubble. Now we just so deeply feel that it was ridiculous — none of it was important." Instead, she says, put time and money into the aspects of the day that you care most about, and stop endlessly worrying over how picky guests might judge them. "Remember that wherever your wedding went, even if it wasn't where you expected, that's what makes it yours," Novak summarizes with unflinching deadpan.