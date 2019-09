The question of how the Pearson patriarch met his demise has been one fans have obsessed over ever since the fifth episode of the first season, "The Game Plan," in which Kate reveals to Toby that she watches football every Sunday opposite her dad's ashes. That wasn't always supposed to be the case: According to Justin Hartley's interview with Vanity Fair, the cast of This Is Us nearly revealed that Milo Ventimiglia's character died right after the first episode aired.