What Madonna Had To Say To Her Daughter Lourdes, On Her 21st Birthday

On Saturday Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, daughter of Madonna, turned 21. And of course, like any doting mama on social media, Madonna went full PDA, sharing several sweet photos and messages in celebration of her “little star.”
“Whether you are in Cuba…or in Kenya…or in our own backyard, you are always in my heart. Happy birthday, Lola,” she said in a series of captions. The images showed Lourdes traveling the world. Lourdes father is Carlos Leon, a dancer and fitness trainer.
The 21-year-old is currently a senior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor which is roughly an hour and a half from her mother’s Bay City birthplace. In a 2015 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Queen Madge shared that due to her pretty much being one of the most iconic living pop stars in the world, visiting the kiddo on campus was...well...tough.
“When I go to visit her I have to stay in her dorm," Madonna told Ellen. "I can't even go out on the streets with her. It's so embarrassing."
While some stars are committed to keeping their kids out of the spotlight, Madonna isn’t one of them. On her hit 1998 album Ray Of Light, the track "Little Star" was in fact written about daughter Lourdes.
Among her 3,000 plus images posted to her personal Instagram account, numerous images she’s shared have been of her kids. In addition to Lourdes, Madonna is a mother to Rocco Ritchie (17), Mercy James (11), David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie (12), two twins Stelle Ciccone and Estere Ciccone (5).
“I had this funny notion that when your children get older, they learn to take care of themselves and it gets easier,” Madonna said to People in an interview. “But actually, the older they get, the more challenging it gets — because now they’re becoming adults, and they really need guidance.”
Check out the sweet photos below.
