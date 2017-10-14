Mandy Moore Beautifully Shuts Down Those Who Think She Photoshopped An Instagram

Love any time I get to hang with the sweetest @jimmyfallon on @fallontonight. Watch us at 11:35 on @nbc!! And ps: I am 5’10 and a size 6. I have NEVER photoshopped pictures. That’s not what I’m about. If you’re going to be rude about people’s bodies, go elsewhere.

