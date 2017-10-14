Mandy Moore Beautifully Shuts Down Those Who Think She Photoshopped An Instagram

Mandy Moore took to Instagram to address rumors that she Photoshopped herself backstage at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
With the overwhelming success of NBC's This Is Us, Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show, has been making numerous talk show appearances as part of her press tour in support of America's favorite show to cathartically cry while watching. Before her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Moore shared a photo of herself backstage.
According to Glamour, some of the comments on her Instagram questioned whether Moore digitally altered the photo to make her waist appear smaller. They attempted to analyze the photo for tell-tale signs of photoshopping. Moore was having none of that, later editing the post to include a response as well as additional photos. "And ps: I am 5'10" and a size 6. I have NEVER photoshopped pictures. That's not what I'm about," Moore added. "If you're going to be rude about people's bodies, go elsewhere."
For every post seen by a large audience, there are countless sweet comments of support and love, but these are tempered by negative comments from people feeling empowered by their anonymity to openly criticize others. A quick reminder that body positivity is about accepting all kinds of bodies and that critiquing the form of any person is not okay. It is also not appropriate to tell anyone how their body should look.
Many commentors added messages of support to Moore's amended post. While telling folks to not being a troll online isn't a new message, it is still an important one. Comments have consequences, and social media accounts are run by real people.
