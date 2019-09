These Are The Most Popular Kardashian GIFs Of All Time

While the ten-year-anniversary special for Keeping Up With The Kardashians took place a few weeks ago , the show's official birthday is tomorrow. Season 1, episode one aired on October 14, 2007, and was the start of what continues to be a cultural touchstone for the U.S. and beyond. The series has spawned spin-offs, cosmetic lines, books, and fashion brands, but perhaps the show's most prevalent medium is GIFs. The sisters' unique personalities lend themselves perfectly to reaction GIFs, and their antics can be perfectly preserved in a sharable looping nugget of pop culture.