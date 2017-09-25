It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
Forget cosmetic lines, book deals, and merch — fans of the Kardashians thing this is the biggest change to happen to the reality stars over the past ten years. Specifically, fans were calling out Kim Kardashian for how much her voice has changed since 2007 after watching her evolution during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special.
"Kim's '07 voice is SO funny!!!" tweeted Kardashian superfan Myleeza Mingo after watching an old clip. "Like what was that?"
Kim's '07 voice is SO funny!!! Like what was that? ????— Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) September 25, 2017
Turns out, she wasn't the only one that noticed the change. Kim herself retweeted the observation, adding, "I'm so confused how our voices have changed. I miss my 2007 voice lol."
I'm so confused how our voices have changed. I miss my 2007 voice lol https://t.co/qi1NSmjalb— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 25, 2017
Things definitely are different. I mean, just take a listen to the iconic Kardashian's first Keeping Up With The Kardashians interview in 2007.
It's definitely still Kim, but her voice is a little younger and a little more affected than the woman we're used to listening to today. Let's not forget she was 26, so it makes sense that now she would come across a little more grown up. For instance, here's her a few months ago talking to Ellen DeGeneres about the Paris robbery:
In general, it's just a bit more mature and soft-spoken — I mean, people have even created tons of ASMR videos based on her Snapchat and Instagram stories.
It's stuff like this that makes ten years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians so incredible. We've really grown up with this family, and it's crazy to see just how much they've achieved, both big and small.
