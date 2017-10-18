For her recently launched collection with Pottery Barn, Monique Lhuillier drew inspiration from her wedding-dress designs — which means lots of blush, rose gold, sparkles, and soft textures. The celebrity wedding-gown designer already has a line with Pottery Barn Kids, and her grown-up launch doesn't disappoint.
There are bedding, dinnerware, and bath items, but the real stars of the collection are the tabletop and entertaining offerings. The Champagne coupes, trays, and accessories like place-card holders are Instagram-worthy and affordable, so if you're planning on throwing a holiday bash you might want to keep reading.
Click ahead for our interview with Lhuillier and more pretty photos.