Pottery Barn Is Launching A Collab With This Famous Bridal Designer & We Couldn't Be More Excited

Browse any home-decor retailer these days, and all you'll inevitably see is: modern, minimalism, colorful prints, repeat. So Monique Lhuillier's romantic, dreamy collection for Pottery Barn almost feels like a breath of fresh air in 2017.
Lhuillier is, of course, chiefly known for creating whimsical, beaded, embroidered bridal gowns with names like Candy, and has dressed Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Conrad, and Ashley Tisdale on their wedding days. Now, she's applying her love of texture, playful patterns, and embroidery to home furnishings.
The collection, which will launch in October 2017, includes bedding, bath, dinnerware, entertaining, and decor; Pottery Barn plans to introduce new lines for spring 2018 and beyond. It'll be available in select PB stores and online.
"The Monique Lhuillier & Pottery Barn collection blends my passion for entertaining with my love of fashion to capture a unique sense of style, one that exudes femininity with a modern sensibility," Lhuillier said in a statement.
Lhuillier has already had a successful run with Pottery Barn Kids, for which she drew inspiration from designing her own children's nurseries and playrooms. Her kids' collection for PB features butterflies adorning everything from a chandelier to mirrors, along with plenty of lace and tulle.
"Monique Lhuillier brings an elegant, romantic sensibility to Pottery Barn and we're excited to partner with her to create beautifully refined collections," Monica Bhargava, the company's executive vice president of product development and design, said in a statement. "Throughout the design process, we drew inspiration from Monique's gowns, finding the perfect balance of femininity and modernity as we translated her use of color, prints, and texture for the home. We can't wait to debut her first collection just in time for the holiday season."
Stay tuned for official photos and more information on the collection. In the meantime, Pottery Barn has shared some preview pictures with us, like the one above.
