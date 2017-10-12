From the moment Dynasty begins, we learn Fallon’s biggest problem is the patriarchy of the 1% and the prevailing theme of men underestimating her. In the first scene of “Recognized You,” she talks to some mansplaining finance bros in a Denver airport about a flailing company called Windbriar, which, as the name suggests, specializes in wind energy. While the bros think a beautiful young woman like Fallon is a stewardess who can barely grasp their high-minded business chatter, the cutthroat energy mogul is already planning a corporate takeover strategy in her mind. For the youngest Carrington, this kind of ruthlessness proves she should be the next in line to rule the Carrington Atlantic empire, and will therefore be named the new COO of the business. After all, her dad is hiring. Instead, Blake announces he’s giving the position to his soon-to-be wife Cristal. To add insult to injury, the Carrington patriarch sends Fallon’s brother Steven Carrington (Andrew McKay) to a business meeting to explore the Windbriar prospect, effectively cutting her out of the deal. Fallon is rightly enraged.