The AMAs Have A Pitiful Number Of Female Nominees

If you take a quick scroll through the list of 2017 American Music Awards nominations, you'll quickly notice a common factor: Almost none of the nominees are women.
Most notably, the award show's top category, Artist of the Year, doesn't have a single female nominee. Ariana Grande won the AMAs' Artist of the Year award in 2016. Apparently, there wasn't a single woman worthy of even being nominated this time around. Instead, the five nominees in that category are The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran.
For those who have been following music news recently, the list is pretty baffling on the whole. Most notably, Taylor Swift and Cardi B are nowhere to be found.
Still, the women who did make the list include big names like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Beyoncé. Gaga and Rihanna, along with Alessia Cara, were nominated for "favorite female artist" in the pop/rock category. Rihanna was also nominated for "favorite female artist" in the soul/R&B category, alongside Beyoncé and Kehlani. Again: Where is Cardi B?
Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood were also nominated for "favorite female artist" in the country genre. Little Big Town, which include two men and two women, was also nominated in the country "favorite duo or group" category.
But in the categories that aren't specifically female-designated, there's almost no female representation. Halsey is nominated for "Collaboration of the Year" for her work with The Chainsmokers on "Closer." The song is also nominated for "favorite song" in the pop/rock category. And Lauren Daigle is nominated for favorite artist in the Contemporary Inspirational category.
Really honored to have received an @AMAs nomination but really disappointed to hear near exclusively male names... such a missed opportunity— h (@halsey) October 12, 2017
so many incredible female artists have released this year. hoping the coming award shows give them the credit that is due to them.— h (@halsey) October 12, 2017
Aside from that, though, women are missing from categories like Video of the Year and Tour of the Year, as well as the favorite album category for every genre on the list. Surely, more female artists deserved recognition for their work.
If you're wondering how the male-dominated list came about, the AMAs explain in a press release that the nominations "are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity, and touring." The winners, though, are decided by fan voting — so if you want to see your favorite stars walk away with an award, you can vote here.
The AMAs will air on ABC on November 19. Hopefully we'll at least see some female performances.
