Samantha Bee On Harvey Weinstein: “No One Wants To See Your Dick”

Samantha Bee is a national treasure. While we've all been struggling to make some sense of the horrific stories of sexual assault involving Harvey Weinstein that have been coming to light over the past week, Sam Bee gave us the release we need, letting us laugh through the pain.
On the October 11, 2017 edition of her show Full Frontal, she presented a sketch in the form of a PSA about how to not sexually harass women. Turns out it's incredibly simple. Just don't sexually harass women!
"With all these big sexual harassment cases going public, men are getting concerned about how they can avoid being accused," she begins, smirking in a pink pantsuit. "I have some advice. Fellas, I'm a big comedy star and Hollywood executive, and found that it's quite easy not to masturbate in front of my employees. In fact, it's one the easiest things I don't do," Bee says, and her crowd roars with laughter. "Every day I wake up, get dressed, take the subway to work, and then don't masturbate in front of anyone."
She then drops the punchline: "Men, I sorry to break this to you, but your dick is ugly. No one wants to see your dick in any context. Even the straightest, horniest woman who loves you the most is hoping you can get it inside of her without having to look at it...your dick is objectively the worst thing about you."
The rest of the episode begins with her monologue, hilariously introducing Weinstein as "this season's second giant vortex of destructive moisture named Harvey." You can view the full PSA video below, and it is worth watching in full. It's the funny balm we need.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
