Samantha Bee On Harvey Weinstein: “No One Wants To See Your Dick”

"With all these big sexual harassment cases going public, men are getting concerned about how they can avoid being accused," she begins, smirking in a pink pantsuit. "I have some advice. Fellas, I'm a big comedy star and Hollywood executive, and found that it's quite easy not to masturbate in front of my employees. In fact, it's one the easiest things I don't do," Bee says, and her crowd roars with laughter. "Every day I wake up, get dressed, take the subway to work, and then don't masturbate in front of anyone."