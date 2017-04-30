Samantha Bee Defends Truth In A Time Full Of Alternative Facts

Saturday night, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee gifted television viewers an alternative viewing experience apart from The White House Correspondents’ Dinner currently taking place. Just two miles away from the annual event, Bee hosted the Not The White House Correspondents Dinner at the D.A.R. Constitution Hall in Washington D.C. And as master of ceremonies, Bee didn’t disappoint.
“The maker of American Greatness Again ran away from the Vietnam War, he ran away from two different Republican debates, and now he’s run away from the Correspondents’ Dinner,” Bee explained to her audience. Donald Trump is the first president to skip the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner since 1981.
“I guess we know why he wears those lumpy, ill-fitting old man pants — it’s because he’s constantly shitting himself!” Bee joked.
The TBS special included several viral-worthy gems including the segment “What Is Facts,” which hilariously called out the advent of 2017’s most controversial Trumpism thus far, “alternative facts.”
Will Ferrell also made an appearance dressed as George W. Bush, and Steve Buscemi made his appearance in a pre-taped segment. Although the event was in many ways an homage to the press and encouraging good journalism, that didn’t stop Bee from prodding at a few outliers. “Let’s pause now to remember what we’ve lost. Two media titans who were snatched — sorry — taken from us. Far too late,” she said about Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly.
One of the funniest bits included a trip to an alternate universe. A world in which Hillary Clinton won the presidency, Beyoncé won album of the year, and there’s an actual men’s march happening in the streets.
“What a wonderful alternate 2017 it’s been!,” she said. “The Patriots lost the Super Bowl, Lemonade won Album Of The Year and every print of La La Land spontaneously combusted.”
Take us with you during your next visit, Sam.
