Was Miley Cyrus High For The VMA Twerk-Fest? She Finally Reveals The Answer

Ever wanted to know if Miley Cyrus was high while twerking at the 2013 VMAs? Thanks to a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden, we now know if weed played any role in that bizarre performance with Robin Thicke.
There was a time when Cyrus was all about that marijuana life. The former Hannah Montana star was fond of showing off her penchant for pot in plenty of Instagram posts, and even once professed to Rolling Stone that weed was "the best drug on Earth." (She also informed the magazine that she smoked weed laced with peyote and saw "a wolf howling at the moon.")
Advertisement
Cyrus got candid about quitting marijuana back in May, and now, she's opened up to talk show host Corden about her, erhm, "highest" times.
One thing you might be surprised about? The fact that she was stone-cold sober during her VMAs performance, in which she performed her hit "We Can't Stop" in a teddy bear leotard.
"I’ll tell you how high I was, because the answer is already high, so it’d be on a scale of 1 to 10," Cyrus told Corden. However, one moment didn't even make it onto the high scale.
"Actually zero. Zero. I can't smoke before I go on stage, I get too scared."
"But there must have been something on your system," Corden pressed.
Cyrus, however, said there was nothing:
"That's just me. That's how scary [I am.] That's how insane I am. That's just normal."
Earlier, Corden asked Cyrus about the VMA performance, and the Last Song star got real about how it changed her life:
"[It's] funny you bring up the VMAs, because I think the first VMAs [in 2013 with the] twerking, Robin Thicke...led me to being the activist that I am now because I realized if that many people were going to talk about something that I did or something that I do that I should make it a good thing. And I should make it something that can change people’s lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people."
Advertisement