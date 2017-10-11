There's a reason that the iPhone is now built with a front-facing camera. Selfies have become such an normal part of our everyday lives that most people don't think twice about snapping a cute pic whenever the mood strikes. (Or, let's be honest, the lighting is flattering.) The reigning queen of selfies, of course, is Kim Kardashian, who even published an entire coffee table book dedicated to the craft.
Alas, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has now waffled on her selfie stance, and it's downright alarming. Since when does Kim Kardashian think selfies are over?!
Apparently, some time in the "last few years." That's when the selfie was last relevant, Kim said in a new "would you rather" interview conducted by her sister Khloé.
During the interview, Khloé presented Kim with the option of never Snapchatting again or never posting another selfie. The conclusion? Bye, bye, selfies.
"I would rather never be able to post a selfie again. Take a selfie. I kinda feel like selfies are kind of a few years ago."
Time for @KimKardashian to choose: give up selfies or Snaps? Watch her pick & then catch up on all past seasons of #KUWTK, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/e0BxurPg79— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 10, 2017
I immediately went to Kim's Instagram for evidence, and, sure enough, the reality star actually hasn't posted any selfies to her Instagram in recent months. While that doesn't mean she doesn't snap them (or post them, say, to her Snapchat or Instagram story), selfies aren't the pics she wants to save for posterity.
The last true selfie I found was from June 23, and it's not even the traditional closeup, arm-out pic one might think of. (Or see all over little sister Kylie Jenner's Instagram.) In fact, Kardashian's last selfie was bit old school — we're talking a MySpace-inspired mirror situation.
"Say cheese," wrote the E! star in her caption.
So maybe this canceling of the selfie isn't new for Kardashian — just her followers, who had yet to notice the prevalence of full-body pics and professional photos popping up on her feed in lieu of self photography.
Oh, Kim. We just can't keep up!
