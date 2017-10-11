Back in the heyday of the gross-out comedy, few sequences were as, well, gross as the spectacular sex scene between Anna Faris and Jon Abrahams in Scary Movie. In this week's special Halloween issue of Entertainment Weekly Faris and director Keenan Ivory Wayans reveal that it could have been cut from the flick altogether.
In case you don't recall, were too young to get into the 2000 R-rated comedy (or just blocked it out), Faris' Cindy is having sex for the first time with boyfriend Bobby (Abraham) during a party. He ejaculates a fountain of semen so strong, she's blasted to the ceiling, and Bobby looks like an emaciated husk of himself.
Wayans recalled Faris being nervous about the scene, particularly since it was her first movie role. "[S]o I took her for a little walk, and I said, ‘I will not be the one to decide whether this stays in the movie,' " he told the magazine. " 'The audience is gonna decide. If they’re laughing, then you will have nothing to be embarrassed about. If they’re groaning, I give you my word, I’ll cut it out of the movie.’ She took a deep breath and committed 100 percent, and the rest is history."
Still, in Faris' recollection, she seemed unsure of how to go about acting during the site gag.
"I had no idea what to say when [Wayans] called ‘Action,’ " she said. "I turned to Jonny and was like, ‘So wait, what are we supposed to do?’ And he was like, ‘Say your line.'"
Despite receiving mixed reviews (the New York Times called its jokes "annoying less for their vulgarity than for their tiredness"), Scary Movie was a box-office hit and still ranks as the #2 horror comedy of all time, second only to the original Ghostbusters. Plus, we have it to thank for bringing Anna Faris into our lives.
This Scary Movie reminiscence is part of EW's feature full of "Hollywood's Greatest Untold Stories" about other movies in the horror genre, including Child's Play, The Craft, and Hocus Pocus. It hits newsstands October 13.
