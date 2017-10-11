Daisy Ridley Gets Emotional Talking About The Late & Inspiring Carrie Fisher

Are you still mourning the death of Carrie Fisher? If so, you're not alone. The beloved Hollywood star wasn't just an actress (though her roles as Princess Leia/General Organa were iconic), she was a champion for candid conversation about mental illness and drug addiction; we talk about their real impact because she helped make it easier.
Carrie Fisher also mentored Daisy Ridley, the young star of the new Star Wars franchise. Ridley covers the new issue of Vogue, and she joined the cast of the sci-fi reboot when she was just 21 years old.
While discussing Fisher, Daisey Ridley reportedly became emotional and "[tilted] her head back to steam the tears." She tells Vogue, "I’d never met anyone openly bipolar before, who discussed loving glitter because of her LSD days." That sounds like the Carrie we all know and love — fierce, truthful, and hilarious.
Fisher also helped Ridley learn the ins and outs of dating while famous. "You don’t want to give people the ability to say ‘I had sex with Princess Leia,'" Fisher joked to Ridley. Fame came very quickly for her — Ridley was an unknown actress who'd only appeared in bit parts on British TV before being cast in Star Wars. "Everything was so confusing. People were recognizing me—I still don’t know how to handle it," she says of her newfound fame.
Thankfully, we get to witness Carrie Fisher's last film. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was filmed before she passed away, and she will still be in the movie. We can't wait to see Fisher doing what she does best: embodying a powerful, spirited, and lovable character, all the qualities we love about Fisher in the first place. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15, 2017.
