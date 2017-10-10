Carrie Fisher's Dog, Gary, Watching Her In The New Star Wars Trailer Will Wreck You

Carrie Fisher's legacy lives on in our hearts — and in her dog's heart, too.
Gary Fisher's official Instagram account shared a touching image of the pup watching the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The photo is paused on Fisher's face, implying that the dog recognizes his former owner on the screen.
The picture is taken from behind, so we can't see Gary Fisher's face as he watches the trailer. But based on the Instagram caption, we can assume he recognized Carrie Fisher on screen.
"Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars," the Instagram caption reads.
Advertisement
Naturally, the post's comments are filled with plenty of crying face emoji. It's heartbreaking to lose a pet, but we can imagine it's just as heartbreaking for a pet like Gary to lose his human parent.
Gary's Instagram account is still updated regularly, with photos of the dog napping and just generally being cute. He has an impressive 146,000 followers, so it's clear that fans are taken with the dog.
Back in August, Gary Fisher's Instagram also encouraged Emmy voters to support Carrie Fisher's Catastrophe nomination.
As People explains, Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, adopted Gary Fisher after her death. At the moment, Gary Fisher appears to be living with Corby McCoin, who was Fisher's assistant, the magazine explains.
The French bulldog was a service dog who helped Fisher manage her bipolar disorder, People notes. Gary was frequently photographed on red carpets with Fisher and was present when she passed away last December, according to People. Good dog.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement