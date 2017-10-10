Before her season of The Bachelor even premiered in January, Corinne Olympios had people talking about her — even if it was about the fact that she fell asleep before a rose ceremony. She's been on quite the roller coaster of fame since then, but it appears she's not done yet. In a new Twitter video, she gives much more than a hint about what she'd really like to be doing next.
"If I'm single and the opportunity comes, I would love to be the Bachelorette," Olympios says, answering a Twitter follower's question. "I think I would kick-ass as the Bachelorette."
.@taylorreecea @fleissmeister pic.twitter.com/cLgOZmRYso— Corinne olympios (@CorinneOly) October 10, 2017
Then she addresses the producer and creator directly, saying, "Hey, Mike Fleiss..." and giving an exaggerated wink. She @ mentioned him too, just to be safe.
After the scandal erupted on the set of Bachelor in Paradise over the summer, when cast mate DeMario Jackson was under investigation for possibly sexually assaulting her while she was under the influence of prescription meds and alcohol, it seemed she was done with the spotlight for a while. Then she came back with a bang, speaking about the situation in a special sit down with Chris Harrison, hugging and holding hands with Jackson at events, and dropping all kinds of hints on red carpets.
In August, Olympios told the Hollywood Reporter that she's working on a reality show and a scripted series. Then, when The Insider asked if she was going to be the next Bachelorette, she replied by cryptically turning to her publicist and asking, "Am I allowed to answer this?"
ABC hasn't recruited her yet, apparently, but these unsubtle hints can't go unnoticed for long.
In the meantime, Olympios answered quite a few other fan questions on Twitter today, so that should give everyone their "Corn" fix for a while.
