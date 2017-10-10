Rebecca may go the Fatal Attraction route this season, but don't expect the series to stick to the surface level. At the show's core, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is about a woman dealing with her own personal struggles, which, yes, include mental health issues. The series was explicit about this last season: In the season 2 finale, it was revealed that Rebecca, who dealt with abandonment issues thanks to her absentee father and emotionally unavailable mother, had spent time in a mental health facility following a breakup with her married college professor boyfriend. The reason? Rebecca had burned down the professor's apartment following his rejection.