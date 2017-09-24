Story from TV Shows

Josh Chan Is Gonna Have It Rough In Season 3 Of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Courtesy of The CW/Photofest
In season 3 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rebecca is no longer "a girl in love" — she's a girl on a revenge mission. That doesn't bode well for Josh Chan, the man who left her at the altar in last season's finale.
When we last left the people of West Covina, Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) ditched his seaside wedding to Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) in order to follow his just-discovered "dream" of joining the priesthood. Unfortunately for Josh, the woman he was set to marry was less-than-understanding about the hasty decision...and it doesn't look like time is healing this wound just yet.
"My hair is dark, so I look evil, and I'm wearing white, which is ironic," Rebecca tells a conference table of her co-workers in the new season 3 trailer, after swirling around in her office chair in an on-the-nose movie-villain move.
"I have a plan to destroy Josh Chan," she tells her girlfriends, who clap with approval.
You could probably argue that Rebecca hasn't been in the right this entire show (she did spend seasons stalking Josh, breaking up his relationship, and toying with another man's heart in the process), but this is definitely a darker version of the show's protagonist that we have yet to see. Bloom, who also co-created the series, teased that Crazy-Ex Girlfriend is leaning into Rebecca's villainy this season in a big way.
"If you thought this show was going to be 'Funny Fatal Attraction,' that’s what we’re going into this season," Bloom told the audience at the Television Critics Association press tour this summer.
However, no pets were harmed in the making of season 3...unlike in the real Fatal Attraction.
"If Rebecca tried to boil a bunny, she would take the bunny and be like, 'Oh, it’s so cute!'" co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna added. "And then a month later, she’d have, like, 50 bunnies."
No rabbits may be in danger, but Josh should definitely watch his back.
Check out the trailer below.
