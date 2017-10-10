Frankie Muniz Reveals He Can't Remember His Childhood Fame Because Of Serious Brain Damage

Frankie Muniz, the actor so many of us fondly remember as the main kid in Big Fat Liar, My Dog Skip, Agent Cody Banks, and of course, Malcolm In The Middle, says he doesn't actually remember any of that. In a touching interview that aired during last night's episode of Dancing With The Stars, Muniz, a contestant this season, opened up about memory loss he suffers from that has rendered him unable to recall many of the amazing things he's been involved in during his 31 years of life.
In addition to acting in some of our favorite movies and TV shows from the early 2000s, Muniz has also raced cars professionally and has drummed in and managed indie rock bands. While he recognizes that all those incredible experiences would have never happened if it weren't for the many doors opened by starring in Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz doesn't think of the show this way because he can't.
In the clip from last night's DWTS episode, Muniz, explained, "Most people would think that my most memorable year would be the year that Malcolm In The Middle started because it allowed me to live all these dreams of mine...I've gotten to really do anything I've wanted to do, but the truth is I don't really remember much of that."
Muniz goes on to say that he has had nine concussions and several transient ischemic attacks, or "mini strokes," which might be the cause of his memory-loss. However, as he told his dancing partner Witney Carson, he doesn't actually know for sure because he's never asked a doctor and he never really even talks about it.
As sad as it is for Muniz to not be able to remember important life events like trips and huge moments in his career, he has support from others, which helps. His girlfriend records what the two of them did at the end of every day so he can look back and read it, and Bryan Cranston, his co-star on Malcolm In The Middle, also chimes in to help him remember. Cranston even appeared in the video from last night, and said, "I told him not to worry about what you remember, what you don't remember. They're still your experiences. It will be my job, I will tell him, remember this? Remember that on Malcolm? What a life for you." With people in his life like that, Muniz says that in 2017, he has learned to live in the present and he's happy.
