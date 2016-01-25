In Zendaya's new music video, Bryan Cranston plays a mysterious man, who wears an ascot and maybe has magical powers. Confused? Let us explain.



The video is for the song "Neverland" from the Broadway musical Finding Neverland. Zendaya contributed her rendition of the song to Finding Neverland The Album, which features pop star takes on the show's songs.



The "Neverland" video opens in this fashion: Late one night, Zendaya wants to get into a locked theater. Luckily, she's greeted by the fancy accented Bryan Cranston — no scary Walter White here — who magically opens the door so she can "let some stuff out." Cranston then disappears. (Cranston, it should be noted, is one of the musical's producers, so his presence here isn't as random as it may seem.)



Zendaya then takes the stage, begins singing about Neverland, and works out some moves. And, voila, Zendaya's sweatshirt and jeans have been replaced with a sleek black outfit, and she's joined by a chorus of dancers, including Dancing With The Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Chmerkovskiy choreographed the video alongside Ian Eastwood, who also appears.



When it's all done, Cranston is back to compliment her, and offer some advice. "They say that in order to succeed in this business you need a hook," he says, gesturing with the hook-like top of his umbrella. Zendaya shrugs it off, but when she turns around to genuinely thank Cranston, all that's left of him is the umbrella. So what's the deal? Is Cranston J.M. Barrie? Is he Captain Hook? Is he Peter Pan himself? We may never know.



Watch now: