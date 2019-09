It begins with former 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey, who was announced as a cast member in August . Lachey, if you'll recall, starred in one of the first important reality shows, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, from 2003 to 2005. Lachey is paired with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd. The 43-year-old will be competing with his current wife, Vanessa Lachey, who is partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Vanessa and Nick briefly starred in their own reality show, Lachey's: Raising the Bar, in 2015.