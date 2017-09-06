The lineup for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, the perennial classic make-non-dancers-dance show, has been announced! Entertainment Tonight is here with the details about the upcoming season. This year, it appears there's a theme: More than a few of the "stars" included hail from the '00s.
It begins with former 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey, who was announced as a cast member in August. Lachey, if you'll recall, starred in one of the first important reality shows, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, from 2003 to 2005. Lachey is paired with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd. The 43-year-old will be competing with his current wife, Vanessa Lachey, who is partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Vanessa and Nick briefly starred in their own reality show, Lachey's: Raising the Bar, in 2015.
The best part? Not only are Vanessa and Nick married, but Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd tied the knot this summer. We have ourselves a Dancing with the Stars wife swap: Murgatroyd will dance with Nick Lachey, and Vanessa Lachey will dance with Chmerkovskiy.
The Lacheys will be joined by Frankie Muniz, another '00s superstar. Muniz starred in Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006. Muniz will pair with Witney Carson.
If the aughts aren't your cup of tea — or Fanta, as it were — the new season also features Sasha Pieterse of Pretty Little Liars fame partnered with Gleb Savchenko.
"I think [fans are] gonna love it," Pieterse told ET. "They're gonna go crazy ... our team name is the 'A' Team because, HELLO!" Pieterse portrayed Alison DiLaurentis on PLL. Alison — spoiler alert — was one of the antagonists who went by the pseudonym "A" in the series.
People previously announced that Drew Scott, one of the Property Brothers, and Nikki Bella, a WWE Diva, had signed on for the show.
