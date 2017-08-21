Bachelor Nation is still holding its breath, because People magazine has some insider information on exactly who's going to appear on the next season of Dancing with the Stars...and there isn't a Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant in sight. Instead, more niche reality stars are announcing their turns on the dance floor.
According to People, a Property Brother and a WWE Diva have both signed onto the new season. Drew Scott (aka the brother without the highlights) and Nikki Bella are the first two celebrities headed to DWTS' fall season.
Scott will be a familiar face to HGTV fans and home-improvement newbies alike. Along with his carpenter brother, Jonathan, the real estate expert has been helping homeowners since 2011. Drew is half of HGTV's golden duo, since the brothers have so many spin-offs at this point that the network should probably just change its name to the Property Brothers Channel.
DWTS season 25 will also include Bella, who appears on E! reality shows, including Total Divas and Total Bellas, as well as in the wrestling ring. It's a double dose of twins for DWTS, since Bella also works alongside her sister. In this case, Nikki and her sister, Brie, bring down the house instead of renovating them by performing acrobatic moves and in-your-face takedowns every week on WWE's Smackdown. Brie's taken a break from actual wrestling, but she's still very much involved in the WWE as an ambassador. Nikki, however, is still kicking ass for fans from coast to coast.
As for non-twin-sibling casting news, fans will have to wait it out. Though there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the new season — including one Sean Spicer — ABC is keeping things under wraps for the most part. Naturally, with Bachelor In Paradise stealing the network's spotlight, more news will start to surface as soon as the sun sets on that series.
