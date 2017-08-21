DWTS season 25 will also include Bella, who appears on E! reality shows, including Total Divas and Total Bellas, as well as in the wrestling ring. It's a double dose of twins for DWTS, since Bella also works alongside her sister. In this case, Nikki and her sister, Brie, bring down the house instead of renovating them by performing acrobatic moves and in-your-face takedowns every week on WWE's Smackdown. Brie's taken a break from actual wrestling, but she's still very much involved in the WWE as an ambassador. Nikki, however, is still kicking ass for fans from coast to coast.